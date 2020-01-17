Security experts are warning about cyber warfare. This comes as tension between the United States and Iran continues to escalate.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The assassination of Gen. Gasem Suleimani has the Iranian government highly agitated, and Iran has a history of cyber-attacks.

“There was an attack against the Saudi Arabian oil company where 30,000 computers were destroyed by the Iranians. There was also an attack on a U.S. casino,” said Scott Augenbaum, a former FBI agent and author of the book “The Secret to Cyber Security.”

Augenbaum said businesses and homes are full of “soft targets.” Things like air conditioners, alarms, cameras and even elevators are now all at risk.

“Just think about the panic, the sheer terror you could cause if all of a sudden you have a major skyscraper and the people are stuck in that elevator and someone is making threats,” said Augenbaum.

Experts said local companies need more cyber-security training.

People need to be using separate and complex passwords. Patches and two-factor authentication are key. Software needs to be backed up and businesses need back-up plans.

“Because an organization cannot survive without access to their information,” said Augenbaum. “Almost 90% of what I’ve dealt with in my career could have been prevented by doing what I consider the basics and the fundamentals.”

 
 

