NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Because of COVID-19, many public pools are closed.
Many people are afraid to visit those that are open, so some are buying their own pools.
“We first had the toilet paper shortage, then all of a sudden, the kiddie pool one happened,” said Melissa McGarvey, the director of aquatics for the British Swim School.
Many swimming lessons are canceled and that means many kids aren’t being taught about the dangers of water and what to do if they fall in.
“We’re seeing an increase in the older children and the drowning deaths, and what we’re thinking is it’s from parents who are multitasking. They’re busy working from home, not really realizing you can’t be on a zoom call and also really paying attention to kids in water,” said McGarvey.
She said don’t leave water in kiddie pools when you’re not using them, put gates that lock around in-ground pools and don’t forget about the toys.
“If you don’t take those toys out, guess what? Your kids are going to reach for them and that’s one of the big causes,” said McGarvey.
Despite COVID-19, the British Swim School is still offering lessons in Nashville and Franklin. They have decreased the number and staggered class times. Instructors are wearing face masks on the pool decks and face shields when in the water.
“Just all the different things we could do to decrease that contact, but also still focus on that survival lesson for the kids,” said McGarvey.
McGarvey said if she could get one message across, it’s this: you must supervise kids in or near the water with eyes on them at all times.
Drowning only takes seconds and it’s silent.
“You will not hear a dramatic splash or scream like you do in the movies,” said McGarvey. “So taking your eyes off, going inside to fill up your coffee, that stuff as a water watcher is not OK.”
Experts said it’s also important to talk to your kids about water safety.
