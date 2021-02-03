NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The former Nashville Fire Department captain who was demoted in response to social media posts he made has filed a lawsuit against the department about the demotion, according to court documents.

Attorneys for Tracy Turner filed the lawsuit against Metro Government for retaliation against him for his “political commentary on social media about matters of inherent public concern, i.e., Black Lives Matter organization, and the BLM and Antifa movement.”

The lawsuit claims Turner’s social media posts are constitutionally protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution as well as its violation of his rights under corollary provisions of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee.

The lawsuit also claims the Nashville Fire Department violated its own internal policies by adopting an arbitrary and double standard, and by selectively enforcing its policies with regard to employee use of social media.

“The severity of the penalty imposed in this case – demotion – was arbitrary and based on viewpoint discrimination,” the lawsuit states.

In August 2020, Turner was demoted after being placed on administrative leave in July for posts he made on social media.

According to a news release, Turner was demoted from Captain to Firefighter after a meeting with Director Chief William Swann on Aug. 10, 2020. As part of the demotion Turner’s work assignments would be determined by the Fire Operations Chief for a two-year period. Turner was required to take sensitivity training and training on how social media activity impacts the country.

According to the lawsuit, Turner is seeking nominal damages for the violation of his federal and state constitutional rights and compensatory damages of $2 million.