NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every two minutes a child is bought or sold for sex in the United States, startling numbers coming from the nonprofit End Slavery Tennessee.
Human trafficking is something that’s happening in every city, every county and every zip code in Middle Tennessee.
“Fifteen is the average age of someone who enters sex trafficking. That’s a minor. That’s a child,” Stacy Elliott, Community Engagement Specialist for End Slavery Tennessee, said.
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Elliott said there’s a misconception about who these “human traffickers” are.
In our area, it rarely has anything to do with abduction or kidnapping, but often, it’s a family member or someone a child knows.
“There’s a caring, loving grooming relationship, right. There’s a relationship between the two people and usually it’s built on a perception of love and trust,” Elliott said.
Elliott said everyone should know the red flags for human trafficking.
Among the indication that someone may be a victim:
- Evidence of abuse and reluctant to explain
- Unexplained sudden increase in money or possessions
- Fear of authority figures
- Moves frequently from place to place
- Appears withdrawn, depressed or “checked out”
On Saturday, End Slavery Tennessee is hosting an event titled Technology, Trafficking & Teens at Nashville First Church of the Nazarene on Woodland Street from 4-5:30 p.m.
Elliott said the event is interactive and encourages anyone, especially parents and teens, to attend, learn and ask questions, reminding that what they share Saturday potentially could be lifesaving information.
