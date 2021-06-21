NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This year’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4thevent is projected to draw record crowds to downtown Nashville, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said in a news release.
The event will feature a concert headlined by country superstar Brad Paisley along with opening performers Lilly Hiatt, Regi Wooten and Friends and Priscilla Block. The concert will be followed by the largest fireworks show in Nashville history with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.
“Following conversations with other cities regarding major July 4 events across the U.S., it’s safe to say that Nashville will have the largest live Independence Day celebration in the country this year,” said Julie Heckman, Executive Director, American Pyrotechnics Association, in a news release. “Nashville is a wonderfully creative and inviting city that knows live entertainment inside and out. It’s exciting to see a massive event with diverse top-tier talent like this come together in such a big way with a spectacular 30-minute fireworks show topping it all off.”
Features that make this the largest Independence Day celebration include all live music from 4-10 p.m.; 30 minutes of fireworks synchronized to the Nashville Symphony; expectation of record-breaking crowds; and an A-list headliner in Paisley.
In 2019, Nashville’s July 4 event drew a record crowd of more than 343,000 people downtown to Lower Broadway.
As Music City tunes in to a summer of recovery, visitors and locals alike are eagle to take part once again in one of Nashville’s biggest events of the year.
“If the weather stays on our side, we are fully prepared for a record-breaking crowd this July 4th,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., in a news release. “Tourism is one of Nashville’s largest industries and this is our biggest annual one-day event, so it holds great significance after having to cancel last year. We’re thrilled to be able to welcome everyone back for long-awaited celebration of both our country and city with a fun, safe, entertainment-packed night.”
