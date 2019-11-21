NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Board of Ethics Conduct committee dismissed a complaint filed by the Fraternal Order of Police against a member of the Community Oversight Board, according to a news release.

At a meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Ethics Board voted to dismiss the complain against COB member Brenda Ross. stating that it didn't rise to the level of ethical misconduct.

The announcement from the Community Oversight Board noted that, had the allegations against Ross were to be found true, that it would have been of some concern.

When News 4 reached out to the COB's Community Liaison Brensey Thompson for further clarification on how the conclusion was reached, she noted that Metro Legal reviewed the complaint against Ross, and that the alleged behavior did not meet the criteria of ethical misconduct.

The FOP filed the complaint on behalf of Metro Police Officer Katelin Erhardt, who alleged that Ross interfered in a police investigation at an East Nashville Mexican restaurant last month.

"Mrs. Ross is a valuable member of the COB, and we appreciate her service to this Board," Board Chair Ashlee Davis said in a news release.

According to the complaint obtained by News4, Ehrhardt was responding to a call for a fight/assault at a Mexican restaurant on Friday, Oct. 11. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

The FOP's complaint alleges that while Ehrhardt was interviewing witnesses who saw the apparent fight, a woman came up from behind and grabbed her shoulder.

"I immediately turned around feeling a strong sense of uneasiness while being touched by a complete stranger," Ehrhardt wrote in the complaint, "especially while openly carrying multiple weapons on my police uniform."

The woman was later identified as Ross. The complaint alleges that Ross asked Ehrhardt what "the call" was at least five times. Ehrhardt did not tell Ross, and then Ross allegedly turned to the sergeant on scene, identified herself as a member of the COB, and complained about Ehrhardt's demeanor.

"My demeanor? I didn't appreciate you coming up behind me and grabbing me," Ehrhardt said, according to the complaint. "Also, I asked you multiple times if you had any information regarding the part and you said no."

The sergeant talked to Ross and explained what happened at the bar, according to the complaint. Ross then reportedly returned to Ehrhardt, asked for her name, then shook her hand. The complaint said that Ross told Ehrhardt, "I look forward to seeing you in the future."

According to a news release, Ross is out of town mourning the loss of her mother.

The complaint said that Ross used her standing with the COB to "interfere with an ongoing police investigation and medical response."

