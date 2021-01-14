Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be testing the Hermitage Elementary outdoor warning system on Thursday between 2 and 4 p.m.
There will be an audible alert during the test that will last around 30 seconds.
PUBLIC NOTICE: The following outdoor warning system location will have an audible test performed today:Hermitage Elementary3800 Plantation DriveThe tests will be conducted between 2pm and 4pm. The audible alert will last around 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/lfSZ3nBV3v— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) January 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.