NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Entrepreneurs told Nashville Mayor John Cooper what they would like to see in Music City.
The group gave Cooper 39 ideas to improve Nashville. They also included a list of 15 things that make Nashville great.
They said the top issues Nashville is facing includes traffic, education and affordable housing.
“All the ingredients are here to make Nashville the best place to start, run and expand a business and we want to support the Mayor and his team as they keep creating this secret sauce and keep Nashville a great city for all of us,” said Bethany Newman.
The group made a similar list when former Mayor Megan Barry took office. They said she put some of their ideas into place.
