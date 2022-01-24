NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Eliud Trevino, a prominent member of the Nashville Hispanic community, died on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19, according to Yuri Cunza, President of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He was 77.
Trevino was president and publisher of El Crucero de Tennessee and founder and host of WNQM-AM 1300 Radio Melodias, and creator and host of Hey Nashville TV, a social media variety online program.
“Eliud was a pioneer in Spanish language radio broadcasting and a supporter of many local causes,” the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber said in a social media post. “A great connector, and had, according to many of those who knew him, a larger than life persona, making friends everywhere he went.”
Trevino grew up in Odessa, TX, and arrived in Nashville in 1994.
“He started renting three hours of studio time at nigh at WNQM – a gospel station by day, to play his favorite music,” the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber said in a social media post. Trevino eventually ran a successfully daily broadcast from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and overnight on weekends.
He started the Spanish language newspaper El Crucero de Tennessee, in late 1999.
“Nashville’s community has lost a pillar. Sad to hear about the passing of Eliud Trevino,” Mayor John Cooper said in a social media post. “My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”
Trevino received the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Media Excellence and “Ganas” in Entrepreneurship Awards in 2006 and 2019 respectively. Among his board service: U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Tennessee Advisory Committee member, Emergency Communications District of Nashville and Davidson County Board of Directors. He was appointed to the Metro Procurement Standards Board in January 2000 during Mayor Bill Purcell’s administration.
He was an active supporter of Unamonos, a local civic organization founded by community advocate and immigration attorney Mario Ramos, and fostered the first LULAC chapter in Tennessee. He served on the Mental Health Association board (2001-02), among many other community activities including supporting his neighborhood church St. Edward’s in south Nashville.
He is survived by his children Fabian Alonso Trevino, Eliud Benito Trevino, Rosalinda Trevino, all of Odessa, TX, Adrian Trevino, of Murfreesboro, Anthony and Miggie Trevino, of San Jose, CA, and long-time partner Aida Hughes, of Nashville.
