NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In just a few days several bus routes will be eliminated from the WeGo Public Transit bus system.
If you recall, the public transit agency lost $3.8 million dollars in state funding.
Douglas Murray has been riding the bus for almost two decades.
Murray said he and other community members are upset with the decision to get rid of the 20 Scott route.
“I take that route every day and now it will no longer be. I feel very disappointed and maybe even betrayed by the city,” said Murray. “The city really ought to be thinking about transit options because gridlock is getting ever more serious.”
While Murray has other means of transportation, he said he’s concerned about those who don’t.
“I see people who are juggling multiple jobs, who don’t have a car who really depend on public transportation to help them make a living," said Murray.
WeGo Public Transit said the move to get rid of the 20 Scott route and eight other routes was chosen by doing research and talking to those who ride the bus.
“It was one of those ones that fell into the redundant service category because it was so close to two other routes,” said Amanda Clelland, Public Information Officer for WeGo Transit.
According to WeGo 78% of riders will see little change as results of the rerouting, but 20% of riders will have to add on a second route or transfer to another bus.
Some will have to walk further to another stop, like those who use the 20 Scott route.
“It happens to fall within a quarter-mile walk shed of both 56 Gallatin Pike and the 4 Shelby, which are actually better routes in terms of having more frequency and a little more coverage. We think these changes are going to help us that when funding is available, we will be able to add in more meaningful service so that overall the transit system will work better for everyone," said Clelland.
WeGo Public Transit said the other 2% that are impacted by the changes that may not be able to get to another stop should contact them.
The new bus route schedule can be found here.
