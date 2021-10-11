NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of electrical workers in Nashville gathered on Sunday to protest their working conditions and demand change.
The group was calling out things like seven-day work weeks and sharing concerns about their daily work lives. They were protesting outside a trade show being held at the Music City Center.
“They want us to work longer hours for less pay, less conditions, no breaks and to work a 12-hour day in manual labor, and to turn around and get a 30-minute lunch break is ridiculous,” said Jamin Leichering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
The group was made up of people from across the country who came to Nashville to meet. They said they do have members at the Spring Hill General Motors plant.
