NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parents and grandparents worry about kids who have learned and then lost because of COVID-19.

"If they're not in classrooms, I don't see how it won’t have an effect on kids," said Nashville resident Nick Bradley.

Experts agree, saying we're about to see learning loss like we've never seen before.

"There's no question, kids that are most impacted by this are kids who come from low income families, kids where English is not their first language, kids of color," said Dr. Wayne Lewis, the Dean of the College of Education at Belmont.

Districts across Middle Tennesse work to expand summer school programs School districts across the state are having to figure out what to do about summer school.

The federal government is talking a lot about money.

The COVID relief bill that the Senate passed includes $170 billion for schools.

"School districts and states are going to need that money," said Lewis.

But Lewis said money alone won't fix the problem.

"Putting more money into the system, a couple enrichment activities here, a longer school day there, some summer experiences, that's tweaking the system around the edges. That's not going to get close to providing what we need to address learning loss and learning challenges for the numbers of kids that we're going to see come back to school with these deficiencies," said Lewis.

Lewis thinks our learning systems need to be completely transformed.

Educators, he said, will need to find new and innovative ways to engage children.

"The scope of this problem is monumental and in order to address it we're going to have to do things radically different," said Lewis.

Lewis said we should have been having these conversations before COVID-19.

Students in marginalized communities were already falling behind.

Now the problem is far worse.

"Too much of the conversation is on funding and on adult issues and not nearly enough is about how do we retool the system, transform the system to make sure we can bring these kids up who are not being served well," said Lewis.