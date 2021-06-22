NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Edley’s Bar-B-Que will be moving its East Nashville location to the new Magnolia Investment Partners development at 1000 Woodland Street in Five Points, the restaurant owners announced Tuesday.
Edley’s current location at 908 Main St. will remain open until the build of the new restaurant is completed in late 2022.
“We are thrilled to be able to anchor in the heart of East Nashville, where we can stay for another 20 years,” said Edley’s owners Will and Catharine Newman in a news release. “Our beloved East Nashville community is strong, resilient, and the epitome of grit. We are honored to serve this neighborhood and excited to put down deep roots that will keep Edley’s as a part of this amazing community for years to come.”
Edley’s is partnering with Magnolia Investment Partners to create the new space. Staying true to Edley’s character, the new restaurant will continue to serve Edley’s famous Nashville-style barbecue, the award-winning Tuck special, ribs, house-made sides and Bushwhackers.
“Magnolia is thrilled to welcome Edley’s to our development at 1000 Woodland,” said Ben Bonner, managing partner of Magnolia Investment Partners. “As we planned this development, we knew the addition of a local, experienced operator would be invaluable and the Edley’s team is the whole package.”
