A deadly crash just north of downtown at I-24 East at the 65 split killed one and sent other to the hospital

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An East Tennessee woman was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-24 East at the I-65 North split, Metro Police said.

Lois Mader, 59, of Ten Mile, TN, was killed just after 10 a.m. when her vehicle was rear ended while she was in slow moving traffic, according to police.

I-24 crash

At least one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and other vehicles on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and I-65.

Police said semi driver Alexandre Koul, 65, of West Palm Beach, FL, was taking the I-24 East split onto I-65 North and did not apply his brakes prior to colliding with the rear of a Nissan Armada, which collided into Mader’s Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler then collided with a pickup truck and a second semi. Mader died at the scene. Four people were taken to area hospitals, according to the Nashville Fire Department, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Koul told police that he had made a lane change just prior to the collision but did not say why he didn’t reduce his speed as he approached traffic, which was at a near standstill.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct an inspection of Koul’s truck for mechanical issues. Metro Police will consult with the District Attorney’s Office on possible charges at the end of the investigation.

The interstate reopened just before 4:30 p.m.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.