NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An East Tennessee woman was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on I-24 East at the I-65 North split, Metro Police said.
Lois Mader, 59, of Ten Mile, TN, was killed just after 10 a.m. when her vehicle was rear ended while she was in slow moving traffic, according to police.
Police said semi driver Alexandre Koul, 65, of West Palm Beach, FL, was taking the I-24 East split onto I-65 North and did not apply his brakes prior to colliding with the rear of a Nissan Armada, which collided into Mader’s Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler then collided with a pickup truck and a second semi. Mader died at the scene. Four people were taken to area hospitals, according to the Nashville Fire Department, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Koul told police that he had made a lane change just prior to the collision but did not say why he didn’t reduce his speed as he approached traffic, which was at a near standstill.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct an inspection of Koul’s truck for mechanical issues. Metro Police will consult with the District Attorney’s Office on possible charges at the end of the investigation.
The interstate reopened just before 4:30 p.m.
Our personnel continue to work at the scene of this fatal wreck on I24 near Exit 44A. one person has died and we transported 4 people. 1 went to @VUMCTrauma in critical condition. 3 others went to @TriStarHealth Skyline. We also are working to contain a fuel spill from the semi. pic.twitter.com/K5SCUQTO85— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 23, 2021
