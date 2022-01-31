NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The East Nashville High School community is mourning the death of La'monte Shute Jr. after he was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Shute, 17, died around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after he crashed a SUV near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Donelson Pike. Police said the vehicle left the road, struck a culvert and rolled over. He was ejected from the vehicle. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Metro Police release identity of person killed in overnight crash near BNA Metro Police have released the identity of the teenager who died in a single-car crash near the airport early Sunday morning.

Monday was a challenging day at East Nashville Magnet High School for students and staff after learning of the news.

The principal and football coach described Shute as a scholar, athlete and leader that made a huge impact at the school.

“He was a senior. He played on the football team. Just an all-around great kid,” East High Principal Dr. Jamie Jenkins said. “Excellent smile, hard worker, I mean you really couldn’t say enough good things about him. He’s just one of those students that if you had a school full of La'montes, you’re a happy principal.”

Jamaal Stewart, the school’s football coach, said Shute touched lives on and off the football field, and he had such a huge and funny personality.

“He was one of the players you know he came out and he made a difference,” Stewart said.

Shute was just months away from graduating. He had plans to go to college and play football. He shared a strong bond with his teammates who plan to cherish him forever.

Stewart said they’ve started a mantra saying, “Forever 55.”

“They weren’t just teammates, they were brothers, and La'monte was the foundation for what got our program to what it is right now,” Stewart said. “We look forward to keeping his spirit and keeping his name alive.”

The school is planning to honor him in the coming days.