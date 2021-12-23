NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some people in East Nashville are concerned about a chance to the traffic pattern near Aldi’s on Gallatin Avenue.
Some people said they avoid turning left out of the Aldi’s parking lot onto Gallatin Avenue since it can be tough to see oncoming traffic. Plus, there is no longer a green arrow at the light, meaning you won’t have the right-of-way regardless of how long you wait.
‘It’s very dangerous to make a left turn out of this parking lot,” East Nashville resident Jim Williams said.
He said what makes the intersection dangerous is not being able to see oncoming traffic since the lanes from the Aldi’s parking lot heading down to West Eastland Avenue do not align across the intersection.
“If you are turning left, the opposite street isn’t in your field of vision at all,” Williams said. “And to find out if there’s a car coming, you have to push the nose of your can into the traffic.”
Even though drivers making a left turn no longer have a signal giving them the right of way, some people said they like the new traffic patter because some green lights along Gallatin Avenue are longer.
“If you are coming off Eastland and going toward downtown, they are much longer and it helps you, but if you are trying to turn left anywhere in this intersection, it’s a problem,” Williams said. “The new traffic patterns back all these streets up for two or three blocks.”
Williams said he and some of his neighbors have called hubNashville to complain about the intersection.
If you think a certain street is dangerous in your area, you can reach hubNashville by calling 311.
