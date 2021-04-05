NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - East Nashville Magnet High and East Nashville Magnet Middle schools will begin offering the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme to all students in grades 6-10 during the 2021-22 school year.
The IB curriculum emphasizes academic rigor and personal development through cultivation of students’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills and a focus on connections between classroom studies and real-world applications.
“Bringing the IB curriculum to East High and East Middle will enhance their already strong academic offerings and create powerful new learning opportunities for hundreds of students every year, as we’ve already seen at several of our schools,” Metro Nashville Public Schools Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said in a news release. “We’ve been working to create new pathways for students through our Metro Schools Reimagined initiative, and this represents another confident step in that direction. Congratulations to everyone at both schools who has worked so hard to make this happen.”
The schools were notified by the Switzerland-based International Baccalaureate organization this week that they have been authorized to offer the IB Middle Year Programme. East Nashville Magnet High School also hopes to add the IB Diploma Programme for grades 11-12; that approval process is ongoing.
The news comes after three years of hard work by East High Executive Principal Jamie Jenkins, East Middle Executive Principal Bruce Jackson and other school leaders. They proved their readiness to join the global IB community of schools while doing the necessary community engagement to ensure that parents understood and supported the change.
“We are so happy to bring IB to East Nashville Magnet High School,” Jenkins said in a news release. “This move will bring a globally recognized, rich curriculum to our school and a new way of learning to our students. Students will be challenged to think more deeply and express themselves more freely while receiving a number of supports to accomplish the ultimate goal of an IB Diploma.”
“Being able to start the IB student journey at East Middle is an honor,” Jackson said in a news release. “Ensuring that all students have access to rigorous academic programming that challenges their thinking and develops their being is our everyday goal. We are excited about officially joining the International Baccalaureate community and delivering a world-class education to our rising Eagles.”
The two schools, both located at 110 Gallatin Ave., will now proceed with planning, professional development for teachers and support staff, and other steps before launching the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme when the new school year starts in August.
The IB curriculum is also available at Antioch, Hillsboro and Hunters Lane high schools; Bellevue, Goodlettsville, J.T. Moore and West End middle schools; and Eakin and Julia Green elementary schools.
