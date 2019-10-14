Austin Niec

Austin Niec donated more than 3,000 books to Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall for use in the county's jails. (Photo: Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Eagle Scout candidate made a large donation to the Davidson County jails on Monday.

Austin Niec collected more than 3,000 books to donate to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for use in the jail.

The books will be used to help inmates with educational needs and communication skills.

Niec told News4 when he began the book drive he wanted to do something out of the ordinary for his Eagle Scout project. 

