NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Eagle Scout candidate made a large donation to the Davidson County jails on Monday.
DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - An Eagle Scout candidate has a unique idea for his Eagle Scout project.
Austin Niec collected more than 3,000 books to donate to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for use in the jail.
The books will be used to help inmates with educational needs and communication skills.
Niec told News4 when he began the book drive he wanted to do something out of the ordinary for his Eagle Scout project.
This afternoon Austin Niec, a local Eagle Scout candidate, presented his “Books For Inmates” project to Sheriff @DaronHall7. Austin, as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project, collected more than 3,000 books to help the incarcerated with educational needs & communication skills. pic.twitter.com/Of0INsHW1V— Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) October 14, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.