NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Eagle Scout candidate made a large donation to the Davidson County jails on Monday.

Local Eagle Scout candidate collecting books for inmates DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - An Eagle Scout candidate has a unique idea for his Eagle Scout project.

Austin Niec collected more than 3,000 books to donate to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for use in the jail.

The books will be used to help inmates with educational needs and communication skills.

Niec told News4 when he began the book drive he wanted to do something out of the ordinary for his Eagle Scout project.