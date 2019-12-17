NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A special duet of a holiday classic is going viral, expanding hearts and the meaning of the phrase “good bedside manner.”
The video captures 24-year-old TriStar Centennial Medical Center oncology nurse Alex Collazo singing “Oh, Holy Night” with her patient Penn Pennington. She brought in her guitar for him to play during his chemotherapy treatments.
Pennington is a long-time Nashville guitarist who played downtown bars and the Grand Ole Opry for 23 years.
Collazo sang in high school and works in the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, which is named for Opry legend Minnie Pearl.
Both believe in the healing power of music.
“I tell all my patients, we’re family now, and we go through this together, like family,” said Collazo. “And I’m going to be here with you every step of the way, for a few short minutes, help him forget he was in the hospital and what he was going through.”
“Her extra special care for me, it made a big difference in my being here,” said Pennington.
