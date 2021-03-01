A 23-year-old man was shot and killed while driving on Briley Parkway and now Metro Police are wanting to know why.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every weekend for the past three weekends someone has been shot at while driving on a Nashville highway or street.

Each case is different. They don’t appear to be related and drivers are concerned.

On Sunday night, 23-year-old Eric Thompson Jr. was shot and killed while driving on Briley Parkway.

The weekend prior, a road rage incident on Harding Pike ended with a man’s teenage son shot in the hand.

The weekend before that, a man was shot while driving near the I-40/I-24 split.

All of this when the murder of a Nashville nurse on Interstate 440 in December is still fresh on people’s minds.

It’s unclear why this is happening so often lately, whether it’s a pattern or an unfortunate coincidence.

What is clear is that drivers are concerned.

“It’s definitely something you got to keep your eyes peeled for and, I guess, do the best you can to avoid those situations,” said Nashville driver Bradley Macciocchi.

 
 

