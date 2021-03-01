NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every weekend for the past three weekends someone has been shot at while driving on a Nashville highway or street.

Each case is different. They don’t appear to be related and drivers are concerned.

On Sunday night, 23-year-old Eric Thompson Jr. was shot and killed while driving on Briley Parkway.

Police identify victim in fatal Briley Parkway shooting Police are working to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting of a driver on Briley Parkway in north Nashville just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The weekend prior, a road rage incident on Harding Pike ended with a man’s teenage son shot in the hand.

Road rage shooting survivor talks to News4 A road rage incident ends in gunfire and one of the victims spoke exclusively to News 4.

The weekend before that, a man was shot while driving near the I-40/I-24 split.

All of this when the murder of a Nashville nurse on Interstate 440 in December is still fresh on people’s minds.

St. Thomas West Hospital nurse shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 A Nashville nurse was shot and killed while driving to work on Interstate 440 late Thursday evening, according to Metro Police.

It’s unclear why this is happening so often lately, whether it’s a pattern or an unfortunate coincidence.

What is clear is that drivers are concerned.

“It’s definitely something you got to keep your eyes peeled for and, I guess, do the best you can to avoid those situations,” said Nashville driver Bradley Macciocchi.