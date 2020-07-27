NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 20-year-old has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash early Monday morning on Donelson Pike off-ramp from I-40 west that killed a teenage female friend.
Police said Pedro Domingo was driving a 2009 Honda Civic and was exiting I-40 when the car crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the off ramp. The driver of the truck had stopped because he thought one of his tires was flat. The Honda overturned a teenaged female in the car was ejected. The victim, who had no identification, died at the scene.
Domingo told police the victim’s name is Marleni Gregio. Police are trying to positively identify her and notify her family. Anyone with information about Gregio is asked to call police at 615-862-8600.
Domingo, who smelled of alcohol, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. A blood sample will be tested for alcohol content.
In addition to vehicular homicide, Domingo has been charged with driving without a license and not having insurance. His bond has been set at $51,500.
