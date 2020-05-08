NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 cancelled one school's formal graduation walk, so on Friday they chose to ride in cars with teachers and parents providing much deserved applause
Proud parents and happy students celebrated graduation on Friday for the high school seniors at Donelson Christian Academy. The students took a lap around the school.
Their students were no 18-years-old and ready to move on to the next stage of their life. It was not an easy for DCA teachers. Some who taught them in class when they were seven years old.
Ten years ago, the flood destroyed their school. The recent tornado did great damage too. And COVID-19 postponed graduation. Then, Friday the rain almost cancelled the parade.
An official graduation is now scheduled for August with eyes on diplomas and likely the weather radar.
