NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Donations are needed for tenants after several units at the Harding Glen Condominiums sustained damage during a fire on Sunday morning.

Nashville Fire Department officials said six of the units in Building E sustained fire, water, and/or smoke damage at the complex off Tampa Drive. There are 30 units in the building.

Nashville condo fire Six units at Harding Glen Condominiums on Tampa Drive in Nashville was damaged by fire on Sunday morning.

The fire displaced 71 people from their homes, the fire department said. The American Red Cross has opened a temporary shelter and provided resources to those impacted.

Occupants of all 30 units were temporarily displaced as crews battled the fire.

“Fire crews made a great stop at the Tampa Drive fire,” Nashville Fire Department posted on social media. “Though the fire was through the roof on their arrival, crews were able to cut the fire off in the breezeway and prevent it from spreading to the other 20 units in Building E.”

A donations center will be open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Antioch Community Center, 5023 Blue Hole Rd., to help those impacted. You can donate clothes and other items.

“We take it for granted how blessed we really are. Some of us do. And when you have more than enough and God has blessed you with abundance, you need to give back if you can if you can spare it," Carlton Waller, of Antioch, said. "And not just things you don’t want, the things that you would like yourself.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.