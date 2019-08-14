NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Riverfront Park Dog Park is receiving some backlash for its appearance.
The park is right next door to Ascend Amphitheater.
People who walk their dog at the park said it’s a bit unkempt.
Cole Vogel has been taking his tiny chihuahua Chico to the park for about year and said he has never seen it like this.
“It looks more like a wasteland. It used to be a little prettier,” said Vogel. “I think they were more flowers and it the mulch wasn’t everywhere. It just didn’t look so run down.”
Vogel said needs to be fixed is this gap between the concrete and fence so smaller dogs, like his, can’t escape.
News4 reached out to Metro Parks, which said part of the park’s appearance is due to the recent rain showers we’ve had over the last few weeks.
Metro Park also said they maintenance the dog park once a quarter and as needed, but right now they’re down four people. They currently only have 17 people to landscape the entire county.
News4 was sent photos of the park. We sent them to Metro Parks who told us they plan to have the park cleaned up in the next 3 to 10 days.
Metro Park officials also said the best thing you can do if you notice something that’s not right is to reach out to them so they can take care of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.