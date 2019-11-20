NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Concerned dog owners are speaking out after they say they witnessed a dog attack two other dogs at a Nashville dog park.
The dog owners said the attack happened at the Frankie Pierce Dog Park near the Gulch.
“We love them like kids. It’s just like a mom and her kids, get defensive real easily,” said Mercedes Vasquez.
She brings her dogs to the park to have fun and get them socialized.
Vasquez said her friend’s dog was attacked a couple weeks ago.
“On the second day of opening a pit bull attacked two dogs and drew blood.”
Vasquez said her friend called park police to report what happened.
“We don’t know if the guy has come back with the dog. It’s kind of like a bite and run, like a hit and run. How do I get their information? It is very easy for someone to say whatever, see ya later, out. Grab your dog and go,” said Vasquez.
News4 reached out to Metro Parks, which said dog park users are legally responsible for any injuries their dog causes.
Metro Parks said if you bring your dogs to one of the parks, it is at your own risk. If a dog shows aggressive behavior, it’s the dog owner’s responsibility to leash them up and get them out.
You should also take down any information you can about the dog and the dog owner. Metro Parks said Metro Parks Police will write incident reports. Any aggressive animals are handled by Metro Animal Control. Bite incidents are heard in environmental court.
