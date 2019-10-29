NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drivers need to make sure they are paying attention to crews in construction zones.
A Tennessee Department of Transportation worker is speaking out after he was responding to another crash in a construction zone when his truck was hit by a distracted driver.
Brian Harrington said he’s been working for four years and crashes have happened, but he said this one was a close call.
“I was just about to start putting cones behind my truck when that vehicle hit my truck,” said Harrington. “I’ve had a couple of close calls and a couple of impacts. This was probably, I mean he was full speed. He never hit his breaks.”
Harrington and the driver of the other car are both OK.
TDOT said the driver who hit the truck was cited for violating the hands-free device law.
Drivers are required to move over when crews are responding to crashes.
