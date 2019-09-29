NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fire at a north Nashville apartment complex left 20 people without a home.
Eight units at a complex just off 25th Avenue North were damaged by the fire.
All the residents made it out of their homes safely.
Fire officials said the fire started on the second floor of the building.
The Nashville Fire Department said residents made their job easier.
“The residents did great. The streets were clear,” said district fire chief Greg Spring. “Made it easy for everyone to get in and do their job unimpeded.”
Some firefighters suffered from heat-related injuries at the scene. They are expected to be OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.