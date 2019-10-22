NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s emergency dispatchers are being trained to tell how serious it is when someone calls in with a report of domestic abuse.
When Metro Police respond to a domestic violence incident, the officers are trained to determine the kind of danger the victim is in so the abuse doesn’t eventually escalate to homicide. One of the questions they ask is “Has the person ever strangled you?”
The people who take the 911 call are being trained to find that information out as well.
“We have to get that information into the system to document it so that law enforcement will have it,” said Michelle Peterson, Assistant Director of the Department of Emergency Communication. “We understand the level medically now is different from a domestic where someone was just arguing.”
All responders in Nashville, including EMTs and paramedics, began training with the Family Safety Center last year.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
