NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Diocese of Nashville said on Thursday the public celebration of Mass may resume effective May 18.
Bishop J. Mark Spalding made the announcement in a letter dated Thursday. Catholics in the Diocese of Nashville are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days until June 30, the public celebration of Mass may resume.
“While a cause for celebration, it is important to recognize at the same time that these first steps are not simply an open call to return as normal,” Bishop Spalding wrote in the letter.
“The risk of COVID-19 remains significant, especially to seniors and persons with existing health concerns. As we return to Mass, we must continue to embrace the responsibility of protecting the health and well-being of all in our community. With that in mind, although parishes may resume public Masses beginning May 18, some pastors may prudently decide to wait a few more weeks.
“We are blessed with a great variety of parishes in this diocese, and that diversity allows for a certain adaptability. We especially do not want to put anyone at undue risk from a hasty or ill-prepared reopening. Our return to church must be measured, prudent, and gradual, as we responsibly respond to the situation.”
While Masses may resume in the 58 churches of the diocese, which includes all of Middle Tennessee, effective May 18, no one is required to attend Mass. Anyone over the age of 65, those with a history of heart failure, lung disease, diabetes, ongoing malignancy, any immunosuppressive disorder, those on steroids or other immunosuppressive medications, those who have been advised by a healthcare professional not to attend Mass, and those who live with anyone with any health vulnerability, are strongly encouraged to remain at home at this time and refrain from attending Mass. Anyone who is worried that attending Mass would add undue stress or jeopardize their health or the health of a person with whom they live, are also encouraged to remain at home.
The diocese and many churches will continue to make Masses and other resources available online.
