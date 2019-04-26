NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you have this many football fans in one place, you know you’re getting your share of true die-hards.
These fans want to be where all the other die-hard fans are – the NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.
The ultimate fans are feeling the excitement in Nashville.
Broadway is jam-packed with fans. Around 200,000 crammed the streets for the first round of the draft on Thursday.
Rhinestone diva fans, fans hungry for a good dog and fans who are good dogs.
But there are no fans quite like Wayne Sergeant and Steve Tate, head to toe the ultimate Packers fans.
“I grew up with them. I watched them on TV when I was, like, 13 years old.”
Everyone here has a story like that, of what made them a die-hard fan of their team.
There’s no place these guys would rather be now than where so many others share some of the same passion.
“It’s like a mini-Times Square.”
“The most rewarding thing is the people that we meet. It really is.”
Sergeant said he’s had some of the Packers players come be his home for a visit. They signed his pool table.
