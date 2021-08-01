NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some customers of Dickson Electric Service may remain without power into Monday after storms swept through the area on Saturday night.

Dickson Electric reports less than 1,000 customers remain without power as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Crews continue to work all over the system to make repairs to the extensive damage that was caused overnight,” Dickson Electric said in a statement posted on social media. “While we will continue to work around the clock until all customers are back on, we will lose efficiency with the loss of daylight.”

Dickson Electric said the damage it has seen across the system has been widespread and significant with electric poles snapped into two and strand after strand of power lines on the ground.

“Unfortunately, there will be DES customers that will remain out into the day tomorrow,” Dickson Electric said.

Dickson Electric said if you or someone you know is without power with someone in the home that is dependent upon life-sustaining medical devices that require electricity to operate, the agency advises that other arrangements are made for the night.

Dickson Electric Service serves 37,000 customers in parts of Dickson, Hickman, Cheatham, Houston and Montgomery counties. Click to see outage map.

Dickson County storm damage A tree was snapped by storms that swept through parts of Middle Tennessee, including near Burns, TN, on Saturday night.

In Davidson County, Nashville Electric Service reports 1,000 customers remain without power and extra crews have been brought in to assist.

“Crews will work around the clock until every customer has power,” NES said in a statement.

Nashville Electric said power was knocked out to around 12,000 customers after severe storms dumped 3.5 inches or rain in some parts of the NES service area. The storms broke eight power poles and knocked down power lines, causing scattered outages across the region.

As a reminder, if you see a downed power line, assume it is live and dangerous. Stay away from the wire and call 911 immediately.