NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials gathered on Wednesday for a ground breaking of the New Hill Center in East Nashville.
The $21 million investment in the area will be located on Gallatin Pike. The center will include a Publix, Chase Bank and apartments. The center will straddle both sides of the road.
Developers said the grocery store will provide a service needed in the area.
“This market and community doesn’t have a Publix-like store and they felt slighted,” said Jimmy Granbery, the developer for HG Hill Company. “We’ve been trying for a long time to get it here.
Granbery said the project has been in the works for four years. They hope the Publix will be open in early 2021.
