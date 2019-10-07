NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A developer wants to transform the former Hickory Hollow Mall in Antioch into a place people can live, work and play.

Developer Ben Freeland wants the community to be a big part of the conversation.

A community meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center in Antioch.

The mall has gone through a couple of transformations from the Hickory Hollow Mall to the Global Mall at the Crossings.

"I used to shop here. This was my primary mall," Kifah Fluker said.

For Fluker, the mall had everything she needed and was close by too. She knew it was going downhill when stores started closing.

“It was a slow process. It was like a slow burn like the smaller stores would close and then Macy’s eventually closed," Fluker said.

New plans would breathe new life into the former mall.

Freeland wants it to be a mixed-use development anchored by an innovation district for startup businesses and a transit hub.

“First, it’s going to be jobs, jobs and jobs. Within that, we’re going to get residential development on site. We’ll have hotels. We’ll have office. We’ll have retail and all the things that make it really vibrant," Freeland said.

It would also include sidewalks and parks too. Freeland said hearing from the community is vital to make sure the ideas are a good fit.

He already has some support.

“I mean who wants to drive down the street and see thousands of square footage of nothingness. No one," Fluker said.

Fluker sees it as an opportunity to change an eye sore to a destination.

“I think that’ll bring back a lot of revenue for the area, would revitalize the area," Fluker said.

If all goes as planned, they want to break ground sometime around the beginning of next year.

The hope is to open by the end of 2020.