NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Detroit woman has been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a man in a Dickerson Pike hotel room, Metro Police said Wednesday.
Police said Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, was arrested in Cobb County, GA, just outside Atlanta, inside Gary McClain’s car.
BREAKING: Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, of Detroit, was arrested in Cobb County, GA, inside murder victim Gary McClain's car. During an interview with MNPD Homicide overnight, she admitted to shooting McClain in the head. A Nashville criminal homicide warrant has now been issued. https://t.co/HZsUiYCoIr pic.twitter.com/ku783HhX6M— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 12, 2022
Coleman-Griffen was arrested after Georgia authorities spotted McClain’s 2017 Hyundai Accent, which had been entered into a national database as stolen and initiated a pursuit. Coleman-Griffen had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of her arrest.
McClain, of Nashville, was found dead Sunday inside a room at the Savoy Motel on Dickerson Pike at 10 a.m. He had been seen earlier arriving with a woman, now identified as Coleman-Griffen.
Metro Police are looking for a woman in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday.
During an interview with Metro detectives, Coleman-Griffen admitted to shooting McClain in the head. Robbery is believed to be the motive, according to police.
Metro Police said a criminal homicide warrant has been issued for Coleman-Griffen. She is expected to be returned to Nashville from Georgia in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.