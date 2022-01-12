Jakira Coleman-Griffen

Jakira Coleman-Griffen was arrested in connection with shooting a man in the head, police said. 

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Detroit woman has been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a man in a Dickerson Pike hotel room, Metro Police said Wednesday.

Police said Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, was arrested in Cobb County, GA, just outside Atlanta, inside Gary McClain’s car.

Coleman-Griffen was arrested after Georgia authorities spotted McClain’s 2017 Hyundai Accent, which had been entered into a national database as stolen and initiated a pursuit. Coleman-Griffen had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of her arrest.

McClain, of Nashville, was found dead Sunday inside a room at the Savoy Motel on Dickerson Pike at 10 a.m. He had been seen earlier arriving with a woman, now identified as Coleman-Griffen.

During an interview with Metro detectives, Coleman-Griffen admitted to shooting McClain in the head. Robbery is believed to be the motive, according to police.

Metro Police said a criminal homicide warrant has been issued for Coleman-Griffen. She is expected to be returned to Nashville from Georgia in the near future.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.