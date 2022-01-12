NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Detroit woman has been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a man in a Dickerson Pike hotel room, Metro Police said Wednesday.

Police said Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, was arrested in Cobb County, GA, just outside Atlanta, inside Gary McClain’s car.

BREAKING: Jakira Coleman-Griffen, 20, of Detroit, was arrested in Cobb County, GA, inside murder victim Gary McClain's car. During an interview with MNPD Homicide overnight, she admitted to shooting McClain in the head. A Nashville criminal homicide warrant has now been issued. https://t.co/HZsUiYCoIr pic.twitter.com/ku783HhX6M — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 12, 2022

Coleman-Griffen was arrested after Georgia authorities spotted McClain’s 2017 Hyundai Accent, which had been entered into a national database as stolen and initiated a pursuit. Coleman-Griffen had a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of her arrest.

McClain, of Nashville, was found dead Sunday inside a room at the Savoy Motel on Dickerson Pike at 10 a.m. He had been seen earlier arriving with a woman, now identified as Coleman-Griffen.

+2 Metro Police are looking for suspect in fatal Dickerson Pike shooting Metro Police are looking for a woman in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday.

During an interview with Metro detectives, Coleman-Griffen admitted to shooting McClain in the head. Robbery is believed to be the motive, according to police.

Metro Police said a criminal homicide warrant has been issued for Coleman-Griffen. She is expected to be returned to Nashville from Georgia in the near future.