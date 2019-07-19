NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Five juveniles charged with the murder of a Nashville musician outside his north Nashville home will have a detention hearing in Davidson County Juvenile Court on Monday.

The Juvenile Court Administrator said 14-year-old Roniyah McKnight, 15-year-old Diamond Lewis, 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy would appear on Monday. A judge will decide whether the teens will be held in detention or released – with or without bond – while the transfer hearing is pending.

Under Tennessee law, three of the teens’ names could be released because they are over 13 and charged with homicide.

The District Attorney’s Office is seeking to try the teens as adults. A transfer hearing that had been scheduled for Monday as been continued to a later date at the request of the district attorney’s office.

The teens are accused of killing Kyle Yorlets, 24, outside of his home in the 3200 block of Torbett Street on Feb. 7.

According to investigators, the teens were in a stolen red pickup truck when they spotted Yorlets outside. They allegedly took his wallet and demanded his car keys. Police said they believe Yorlets was shot after he refused to hand over his keys.

Yorlets made it back inside the house after being shot. He was found by one of his housemates at 3 p.m. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Neighbors told police they saw the group of teens in the alley behind their houses and heard gunshots. One neighbor told detectives he saw two boys in the group pointing guns at each other. Another neighbor saw Yorlets standing in the driveway running back into his house, where he was eventually found.

Police said the 12-year-old admitted to detectives she was with the group when they stole the car stolen from a Tennessee State University dispatcher a few hours earlier.

In a court hearing on Feb. 21, three of the teens were removed from court by the judge because he didn’t feel they were taking the severity of the case seriously.

Police said during the court appearance that all five teens were runaways and on their radar.