NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Arguments were made in Davidson County Juvenile Court on Monday about the future of five juveniles charged in the murder of a Nashville musician earlier this year.

Three of the five juveniles appeared for the detention hearing. All are accused in the north Nashville murder of musician Kyle Yorlets.

Several witnesses testified, including people working at detention centers holding the juveniles and the parents of those accused.

Of the five accused, 16-year-old Decorrius Wright, 13-year-old Dionquay Scott and 12-year-old Ebony Farris appeared at Monday’s hearing.

Roniyah McKnight, 14, and Diamond Lewis, 15, did not appear at Monday's hearing.

Pictures of Scott and Farris have not been released because of their age.

An attorney requested strict home detention for Wright, along with a monitor and a bond between $75,000 and $100,000 to allow him out of detention.

The state argued that Wright was too dangerous to be released as they believe he is the actual shooter in Yorlet’s death.

The state also claimed Wright had assaulted a service officer and joined gangs to attack another young detainee while in juvenile detention.

A decision on what happens next was not decided on Monday.

The judge said the three will be back in court in September for status hearings.

The District Attorney’s Office is seeking to try the teens as adults. A transfer hearing that had been scheduled for Monday as been continued to a later date at the request of the district attorney’s office.

5 juveniles arrested in connection with killing of Nashville musician According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspects are 14-year-old Roniyah McKnight, 15-year-old Diamond Lewis and 16-year-old Decorrius Wright. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are also charged.

The teens are accused of killing Kyle Yorlets, 24, outside of his home in the 3200 block of Torbett Street on Feb. 7.

According to investigators, the teens were in a stolen red pickup truck when they spotted Yorlets outside. They allegedly took his wallet and demanded his car keys. Police said they believe Yorlets was shot after he refused to hand over his keys.

Yorlets made it back inside the house after being shot. He was found by one of his housemates at 3 p.m. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Neighbors told police they saw the group of teens in the alley behind their houses and heard gunshots. One neighbor told detectives he saw two boys in the group pointing guns at each other. Another neighbor saw Yorlets standing in the driveway running back into his house, where he was eventually found.

Police said the 12-year-old admitted to detectives she was with the group when they stole the car stolen from a Tennessee State University dispatcher a few hours earlier.

3 teens accused of murdering Nashville musician thrown out of court Three of the juveniles accused of killing Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets were removed from the courtroom Thursday because the judge said he didn’t feel they were taking the severity of the case seriously.

In a court hearing on Feb. 21, three of the teens were removed from court by the judge because he didn’t feel they were taking the severity of the case seriously.

Police said during the court appearance that all five teens were runaways and on their radar.