NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Despite a spike in confirmed COVID-19 tests in Nashville over the weekend, there is still a possibility the Safer at Home order issued by Metro Government could still be lifted in early May.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said there are multiple metrics that are looked at to determine the 14-day guideline to reach Phase 1 of Mayor John Cooper's roadmap to reopening the city.
"We're considering a rolling average where one or two spikes doesn't necessarily reset the whole clock," Jahangir replied when asked during Monday's daily briefing. "It doesn't mean we're pushed back."
"We have seen two days of increased case numbers while fatalities and hospitalization numbers have remained stable," said Cooper.
The Metro Health Department announced 118 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total for Davidson County to 2,488.
The benchmarks for implementing Phase 1 of the city's reopening inlcudes a decline or stable 14-day period in new cases, adequate testing and personal protection equipment for health care workers, an increase in contact tracing and adequate hosptial space.
"The increase in cases over the weekend is discouraging, yet it shows the transmission rate is just under 1, still in satisfactory range for reopening, so do the other benchmarks," said Jahangir.
Cooper and Jahangir would not offer a possible date for reopening the city.
"I wish I could give a date," said Jahangir. "We're looking at it every day. As soon as we can give businesses some leadway, we'll do that."
Metro Councilman Steve Glover, chairman of the Mayor's Small Business Task Force, said the city is helping Nashville businesses transition to reopening.
"We are developing a systematic plan for reopening safely and what procedures should be followed, and coordinating with the Mayor's office," said Glover.
Ralph Schultz, CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber is supportive of the Mayor's plan to reopen the economy based on data.
"Businesses are hungry for safe reopening guidance. We're providing information for businesses to act on before we can give them permission to reopen," said Schultz.
"The Chamber will be providing additional reoping advice and guidance. Steps on how to protect employees and customers. In June we will be hosting a webinar session to guide businesses on how to navigate this new normal."
