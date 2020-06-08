NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Across the country, people are calling for reform to police departments, some pushing to defund or dismantle departments altogether. That includes in Nashville where organizations are creating letters to be emailed to city council members and officials.
One version of the letter is distributed by the organization Defund-12. The letter can be copied and pasted to an email and reads "The mayor’s budget would spend $496 million on a 'public safety' system that does not keep us safe" and suggests reallocating the money to other areas of need.
Metro Nashville District 29 Council member Delishia Porterfield told News4 after the June 2 Council meeting that lasted well into the night with countless people asking to defund police, she and other Council members are trying to listen to every constituents.
"Yes, we have hundreds of emails we have thousands of emails right now concerning the budget," said Porterfield.
She said while Metro Nashville Council works on the city's budget, they're seeing more emails fill their inboxes on either side of the debate to defund police.
"I'm of the belief that everyone has the right for their voice to be heard," said Porterfield. "At this point we have to determine how many adjustments can we make to the budget based on all of the information from our constituents and from the city as a whole."
Nashville's budget is due by the end of June.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police Department spoke with News4 saying at a time when the department is 112 officers short of full staffing, and at a time when they are actively recruiting, also saying at least two officers put in their resignation within the last week.
Metro Police told News4 most of the money they receive from the city budget goes directly to salary and benefits and any cuts would further hurt the ability to assist in needed calls like domestic violence cases, robberies or other major calls.
According to the department, on an average day, the department responds to 652 dispatched calls, 255 of which are emergencies necessitating a blue lights and siren response, and makes approximately 110 arrests.
Police also said they engage in over 1,000 positive interactions with citizens, including officers who are assigned to every public high school and middle school.
Metro Police sent News4 a breakdown of calls they've made in 2020 already citing the need for officers including:
- 35 homicides
- 188 sexual assaults
- 678 robberies
- 2,111 aggravated assaults
- 1,385 burglaries
- 8,565 larcenies
- 1,158 auto thefts
These calls were 5% more than 2019.
