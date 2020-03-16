NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Demolition has begun at The Fairgrounds Nashville for Nashville SC’s new soccer stadium.
Demolition of the old exposition center began around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Fairgrounds officials.
The demolition begins the process of building the city’s new MLS stadium for Nashville SC at the Fairgrounds. The demolition comes after a judge did not grant an injunction on Friday filed by the group Save Our Fairgrounds to stop demolition.
Save Our Fairgrounds was trying to force the buildings to be used for other purposes.
All the old exposition buildings are slated for demolition.
News4 reached out to the Save Our Fairgrounds attorney but have not heard back.
