NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 is learning more about what’s behind the delays for construction of the new professional soccer stadium and learning more about Mayor John Cooper’s plan to get some answers about what it will cost the taxpayers.

Fairgrounds demolition to begin in October Demolition is slated to begin in October at The Fairgrounds Nashville, just days after the end of this year’s Tennessee State Fair.

Construction on the new stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville was supposed to have started in June, but now there is no exact timetable.

The area at the top of the Fairgrounds property was supposed to have been cleared months ago to be ready for stadium construction.

"Save Our Fairgrounds" wins appeal, MLS stadium construction could be delayed An appellate court judge has overturned a previous court ruling on issues surrounding the construction of a stadium for Nashville's MLS soccer team at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

News4 has confirmed that one of the hold-ups is the lawsuit by the group Save Our Fairgrounds. The bonding companies won’t issue the revenue bonds to pay for the project.

“And our own bond counsel said, it’s warranted, you have to resolve the litigation before proceeding,” Cooper said.

Cooper himself is holding off on signing a demolition contract for the old Fairgrounds buildings. He has a lot of questions, like how much the taxpayers are on the hook for doing the infrastructure work like building a new bridge and upgrading water, sewer and roads.

“If you have a whole lot of density and traffic, you’ve got to plan for the infrastructure,” said Cooper.

Nashville Flea Market holds final sale in old location The Nashville Flea Market is getting a new home after 50 years in the same location.

The Nashville Flea Market and other events have already moved into the Faigrounds’ new expo buildings, but that project cost more than expected and has cut into the funds Metro had set aside for some of the infrastructure work.

“We have spent close to our $50 million already on the buildings, and that is before our infrastructure obligations to prepare for the stadium,” said Cooper.

Cooper said on Monday he’s starting a working task force to try to figure everything out. The head of public works will be on it. The team and private developers will be on it. He’s asked Larry Papel, a Nashville lawyer who specializes in commercial finance law, to join the group.