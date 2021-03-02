NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The House Democratic Caucus condemned a resolution that could lead to the removal of Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle during a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon.
A resolution was filed by House Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro, and is co-sponsored by 67 members of the Republican caucus in response to a ruling last year by Lyle that expanded absentee voting in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Caucus Chairman Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, said the resolution amounts to legislative background.
“You either rule in our favor or the legislature will remove you,” Dixie said in a release prior to the press conference.
Rudd’s resolution calls for the legislature to form a committee and remove Lyle from the bench. Rudd told The Tennessean he filed the bill in response to Lyle’s ruling last year that expanded absentee voting.
“What Chancellor Lyle did was illegally interfering our election process by trying to suspend state law and implement her own policies, which is blatantly against the law,” Rudd told The Tennessean on Friday.
On June 4, 2020, in a temporary injunction proceeding, Lyle ruled in a 32-page decision that Tennessee State Officials denying voting by mail to the group and similarly situated Tennesseans during the COVID-19 pandemic violated the fundamental right to vote under the Tennessee Constitution. The decision focused on the health and safety of Tennesseans and the authority of the fundamental right to vote.
Lyle’s ruling was appealed to the Tennessee Supreme Court. During oral arguments on appeal, state officials conceded, consistent with Lyle’s ruling, that two out of the three categories of the group were allowed to vote by mail under Tennessee law.
Lyle has served more than 25 years in Davidson County as a chancery judge. She has been recognized as one of the top judges in Davidson County and the state.
