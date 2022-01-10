NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke waived his right to parole during a hearing on Monday, confirming he will accept the plea deal he agreed to last year.

That’s when Vicki Hambrick, Daniel Hambrick’s mother, was outraged because she wasn’t consulted about the plea deal before it was made.

Delke shot Daniel Hambrick during a foot pursuit on July 26, 2018. Delke accepted a plea deal in July agreeing to a three-year prison sentence and will waive the right to appeal the case or to seek parole.

Delke was eligible to seek parole after serving 30% of his sentence.

Vicki Hambrick was the only family member allowed in the parole hearing. Delke appeared virtually and the entire hearing only lasted a few minutes.

The Hambrick family said they also were not told about Monday’s hearing and are upset how it all played out.

“She finds out about this parole hearing accidentally. No one informed her as a victim, informed her that the man who murdered her son would be going up for parole today,” attorney Joy Kimbrough, who represents the Hambrick family, said. “She found out accidentally.”

Hambrick was granted permission to attend the hearing, which was held virtually, by the District Attorney’s Office.