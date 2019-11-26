NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It will soon be peak season for boxes on your front porch.
News4 looked into delivery alternatives that will keep the porch pirates away.
You can choose to have an Amazon package sent to a locker. There are 20 Amazon Hub Locker locations across Nashville. You can click to find the closest one to you.
Similarly, there are 75 FedEx pickup locations at Walgreens, Rite Aids, Fed Ex offices and select Albertons and Krogers. Find those by clicking here.
Nashville has 20 UPS Access Points, which you can use with a MyChoice membership. Find the one nearest you here.
FedEx and the US Postal Service also have programs like Delivery Manager and Package Intercept, respectively, that allow you to give your delivery driver special instructions, rescheduling your delivery, rerouting the package, or holding it.
