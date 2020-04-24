The deadline for victims of March's tornado to file for federal assistance is May 4, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said during a press conference on Friday.
Cooper said those affected by the tornado need to apply for FEMA and Small Business Administration grants and loans by Monday.
"If you suffered property or economic damage from the March 3 tornado, do not leave federal financial assistance on the table," said Cooper. "Apply today to ensure your application is received before the deadline."
Residents and businesses can apply online.
Cooper said TEMA has approved around $2 million in disaster grants for homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or under-insured losses from the storms. The Small Business Administration has approved just over $9 million in loans to businesses and households.
The mayor said the American Red Cross will be transitioning out of relief work for tornado victims. The Tennessee Conference of the United Methodist Church will manage long-term disaster case management.
"We are grateful for the local work of the American Red Cross," said Cooper. "Storm survivors will receive a phone call from our long-term tornado relieve partners to ensure you remain connected to the community resources you need."
Cooper said if someone is currently experiencing an unmet need as a result of the tornado to call the Tornado Recovery Connection at 615-270-9255. The hotline is open 24/7.
The Mayor also said the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has awarded 93 grants just over $3 million to 83 different nonprofit and religous organizations in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties from the Emergency Response Fund.
Cooper said a new group of grants is expected to be announced on Friday.
The Foundation has received nearly $10.2 million in contributions with $1.38 million in outstanding pledges for a total of $11.58 million from more than 21,500 individuals, corporate and foundation donors.
Nonprofit organizations that wish to apply for Community Foundation grants and individuals looking for a list of grantees providing direct individual assistance can visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.