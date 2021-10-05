NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple sources confirm to News4 Investigates that the DEA agent shot and killed on an Amtrak train in Tucson, AZ, on Monday was once a Metro Police officer.
The DEA has not identified the name of the agent.
A Metro Police spokeswoman confirmed that an officer, with the same name of the deceased agent, worked for the department between 1993 to 2005.
The agent was killed Monday after a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on the train.
A shooting happened aboard an Amtrak train in Arizona on Monday morning, the railroad service said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.