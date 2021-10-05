NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple sources confirm to News4 Investigates that the DEA agent shot and killed on an Amtrak train in Tucson, AZ, on Monday was once a Metro Police officer.

The DEA has not identified the name of the agent.

A Metro Police spokeswoman confirmed that an officer, with the same name of the deceased agent, worked for the department between 1993 to 2005.

The agent was killed Monday after a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on the train.

1 person detained after a shooting on an Amtrak train in Tucson A shooting happened aboard an Amtrak train in Arizona on Monday morning, the railroad service said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for the latest.