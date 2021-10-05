1 person detained after a shooting on an Amtrak train in Tucson

Evan Courtney shot this image of police responding to scene in Tucson, Arizona.

 Evan Courtney

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple sources confirm to News4 Investigates that the DEA agent shot and killed on an Amtrak train in Tucson, AZ, on Monday was once a Metro Police officer.

The DEA has not identified the name of the agent.

A Metro Police spokeswoman confirmed that an officer, with the same name of the deceased agent, worked for the department between 1993 to 2005.

The agent was killed Monday after a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on the train.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for the latest.

 

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

