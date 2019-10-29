NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall announced Tuesday that as of Dec. 1, the county will no longer honor a contract to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.
This move comes after a meeting with local advocacy groups, Mayor John Cooper, Metro Council members and internal stakeholders.
“The continued confusion and hyper-political nature of this issue has become a distraction from sheriff’s office priorities,” Hall said. “The number of individuals detained as a result of this contract is less than one percent of overall jail bookings; however, I spend an inordinate amount of my time debating its validity.”
The Sheriff's Office said Metro government, and not the Sheriff's Office, has received revenue for housing ICE detainees, and the Sheriff's Office is working with US Marshals to remove ICE from the contract. A renewed council-approved agreement will allow the Sheriff's Office to continue housing those in US Marshals custody.
The Sheriff's Office said its future ICE interaction will be limited to what is required by state law.
ICE spokesman Bryan Cox sent News 4 a statement:
"We’re aware of the announcement. Agency leadership is seeking to obtain more information from the sheriff’s office. Until we have better understanding as to what Davidson County intends to do, or not do, it would be premature for us to comment."
