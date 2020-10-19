NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Trustee’s Office is closed on Monday after learning that members of the staff may have bene exposed to COVID-19 virus as a result of an employee that tested positive for the virus.
“We are in close contact with the Metro Public Health Department and are following their infectious disease response protocols,” Trustee Erica S. Gilmore said in a statement. “As a matter of precaution, we recommend anyone who visited the Office of the Metropolitan Trustee the week of Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.”
The trustee's office is expected to reopen on Tuesday.
On the recommendation of the health department and in coordination with Metro General Services, the trustee’s office in the Howard Office Building is closed on Monday to disinfect and sterilize the premises following the established protocols and CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Taxpayers are encouraged to pay their taxes online, via mail and at First Horizon Bank locations. For information, visit the website.
