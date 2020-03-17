NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall announced his office has halted all evictions and service of other civil papers until further notice.
Hall made the announcement in a statement released Tuesday morning.
A few exceptions will apply including orders of protection, child custody orders, papers related to protection of elderly or vulnerable persons, and emergency mental health orders.
The change was announced to reduce deputies’ contact with others during the coronavirus outbreak.
