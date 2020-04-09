NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County General Session judges decided on Thursday not to grant early release from jail for those inmates deemed particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
The Public Defender’s office had asked the court to order the release of those inmates.
The judges heard arguments on the matter on Thursday morning and issued the decision later in the afternoon.
“Based on the forgoing, the General Sessions Court judges do not find that the board emergency relief sought by the Public Defender is warranted under the circumstances,” the judges wrote in the order.
The judges also asked the District Attorney General’s Office to continue to be proactive in reviewing and approving requests for inmate releases from jail where the inmate’s court appearance and public safety is not a concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.