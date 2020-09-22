NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission is expected to vote on Friday whether to hold a special election for a charter amendment to lower the county's property tax increase to 2%.

Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said the action would be on the agenda for Friday's meeting.

Citizens recently turned in a petition to the election commission calling for a special election to limit the property tax increase to 2% unless approved by voter referendum.

Metro Council passed a 34% property tax increase in June for the new operating budget that began on July 1.

Mayor John Cooper's office said the amendment, if approved, would create a $332 million deficit for this fiscal year, threaten Metro's credit rating, constrain the city's ability to set property taxes to pay for services and result in a suspension of capital projects.

The proposed amendment would result in dramatic cuts to essential services such as emergency response, schools, trash collection and road repair throughout Nashville.

“This would cripple our city and gut essential city services. After two natural disasters this year, we don’t need a self-inflicted one. This would severely weaken Nashville at a time when we need to build Nashville stronger," said Cooper in a news release.

The special election is expected to be held on Dec. 5. Roberts estimated the cost to hold the election at $800,000.